NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Hershey by 1.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $234.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.79. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock valued at $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

