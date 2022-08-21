NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 71.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 60,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 43,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth about $848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.