NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 14,803 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $129.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 80.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RGA. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.