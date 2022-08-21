NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 19,192 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,192 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,021 shares of company stock valued at $16,118,893. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $176.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.69 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.26%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.