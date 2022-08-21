NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,330 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $23,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.79. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $234.28.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

