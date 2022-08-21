Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.65 Per Share

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nordson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 60 consecutive years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Nordson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $244.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.37. Nordson has a 52-week low of $194.89 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.60.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Stories

