Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

