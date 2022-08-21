North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,008.84.
North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.
- On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.
- On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.
- On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88.
- On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,953.97.
- On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30.
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.
North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 38,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.76. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$396.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.
North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.
About North American Construction Group
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
Featured Stories
