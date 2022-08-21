North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,008.84.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.

On Friday, August 19th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44.

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,820.42.

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,786.88.

On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,953.97.

On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE NOA traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$14.60. 38,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,313. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.76. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$13.55 and a 1 year high of C$22.00. The stock has a market cap of C$396.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3667578 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOA has been the subject of several research reports. Pi Financial lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Atb Cap Markets cut North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.78.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.