Nvwm LLC Acquires 243 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock traded down $3.08 on Friday, hitting $354.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $342.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

