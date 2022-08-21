Nvwm LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 90,201.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,969,425,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after purchasing an additional 146,912 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $545.26. 794,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.66. The company has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

