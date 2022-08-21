Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,143 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
