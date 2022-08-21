Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after buying an additional 854,898 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $944,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after buying an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,162. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

