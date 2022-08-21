Nvwm LLC Buys 14,535 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,535 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after purchasing an additional 227,519 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,783,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,055,000 after purchasing an additional 217,553 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.01. 6,264,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average is $85.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.