Nvwm LLC Buys 800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.