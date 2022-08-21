Nvwm LLC Buys 800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,496,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.82. 4,178,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,756,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day moving average of $210.28. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $402.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.