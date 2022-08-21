Nvwm LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.32. 3,489,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,747. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its 200 day moving average is $307.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.53 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.50.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.