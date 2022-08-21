Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVDA stock traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. 44,158,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

