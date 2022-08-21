Nvwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,317 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,233,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $240,069,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $201.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,040,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,488. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.55. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

