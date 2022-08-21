Nvwm LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 8,558.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.92. 4,597,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,719. The company has a market capitalization of $99.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.38.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.