Nvwm LLC Raises Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,995,000 after purchasing an additional 376,437 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,119,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 237.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,511 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 214,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 755,586 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.