Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $250.86 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $241.51.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

