Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LICY. Covalis Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Covalis Capital LLP now owns 4,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,918,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,684,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,443,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

LICY stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 26.98, a current ratio of 27.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

