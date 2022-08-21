Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.84.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.59 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

