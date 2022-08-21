Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 8,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPYD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 944,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,529. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day moving average is $42.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.