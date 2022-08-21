Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,077 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 208,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,220,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 171,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,790,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.84. 240,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

