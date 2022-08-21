Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,502,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,337. The company has a market cap of $357.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average of $150.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 23,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total value of $3,540,211.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,671.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

