Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after buying an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $552,369,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.26. 2,278,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,349. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JCI. Mizuho reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

