Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5,664.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188,968 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHM stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 773,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,793. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.68.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

