Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $4.27 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.10. 4,575,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,202. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $46.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.62.

