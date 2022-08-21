Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $896,000 Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,496,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.