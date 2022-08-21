Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,161,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. The company has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

