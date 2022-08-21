Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,841. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.