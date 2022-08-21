Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 65,665 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,487,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNH traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,257,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,255. The company has a market cap of $512.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

