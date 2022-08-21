Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 13,384 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,467.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,575,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,202. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $41.22 and a one year high of $46.13.

