Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 6,353 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 63,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 71,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 494,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.54.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.