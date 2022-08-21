Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 737 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 480,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 49,309 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 44,859 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 133,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,260 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,627,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.5 %

VZ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. 19,485,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,176,642. The stock has a market cap of $186.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.44.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

