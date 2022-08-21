Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 25,470 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.2% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $162.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,172,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.01. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

