Observer Price Hits $0.0015 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (OBSR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Observer has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and $33,196.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Observer Profile

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org.

Observer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

