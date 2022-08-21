Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem Price Performance

NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of -0.25. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Get Ocean Bio-Chem alerts:

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Ocean Bio-Chem Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocean Bio-Chem

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 62,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

(Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

Further Reading

