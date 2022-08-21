OctoFi (OCTO) Price Down 10.9% This Week

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $27,694.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00007891 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.