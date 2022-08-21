Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $154.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

