OMG Network (OMG) Price Reaches $1.94

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, OMG Network has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $272.14 million and $27.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00009044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

