Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Omnicell Price Performance

OMCL opened at $107.07 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.10. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 40.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter worth $404,000.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

