ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 136,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 469.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on OKE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

