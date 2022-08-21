Opus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 34,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $51.20. 3,204,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,319,763. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.08. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

