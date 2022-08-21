Opus Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 206,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after acquiring an additional 112,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.18. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

