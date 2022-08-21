Opus Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Huntsman by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 729.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $9,414,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:HUN traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,729,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,646. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.16. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Insider Activity

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.