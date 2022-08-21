OREO (ORE) Hits Market Cap of $25.09

OREO (ORE) traded up 42% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, OREO has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One OREO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OREO has a total market cap of $25.09 and $330.00 worth of OREO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack (STAK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NIX (NIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Outrace (ORE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Autobusd (ABS) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001778 BTC.

OREO Profile

OREO (ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. OREO’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,896,174 coins. OREO’s official Twitter account is @OreoDefi.

Buying and Selling OREO

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

