Origin Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $416,636.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $416,636.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00771727 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,533,824 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Buying and Selling Origin Dollar
