Origin Dollar One Day Volume Reaches $416,636.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC on exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.32 million and approximately $416,636.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00771727 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,533,824 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

