Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 4.65%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.