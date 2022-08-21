OVR Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $21.08 Million (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. OVR has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One OVR coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00003559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003790 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,209,935 coins and its circulating supply is 27,578,763 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

